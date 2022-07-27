CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) presented three options to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and access on Court Street to members of the Village Board of Trustees on Thursday night. Eric Backus, Clarkson University professor of practice/director of the construction engineering management program, emphasized that the proposals were just ideas, that more study would be needed and that the group of students leading the project were still seeking input from the community.
Matthieu T. Cote, an intern working on the project, led the presentation, which consisted of first detailing some of the statistics he and other Clarkson students gathered over four days in June and July and then the three proposals.
The proposals were presented from least intrusive to most intrusive.
Proposal one, Mr. Cote said, would create on the southbound side of Court Street a five-foot bike lane that would end by Prentice Lane and that would be set off from parked cars by a three-foot painted buffer. By taking some of the green space on that side of the road, there would be no loss of traffic space.
A box would be painted on the road near Prentice Lane to keep cars waiting at the Main Street intersection from blocking the lane.
A bike box would be designated in front of traffic at the Main Street intersection, allowing cyclists room to navigate the intersection.
The north bound side of the street would have a shared-use lane until Chapel Street, where a dedicated bike lane would start and travel through to State Street.
Room for the lane would be created by taking green space on the east side of the road where necessary, Mr. Cote said.
Illuminated crosswalk signs, similar to the one by the Canton Free Library, would be added.
A crosswalk would be added at Pearl Street and a raised crosswalk near St. Mary’s Catholic Church at the north end of the street.
Accommodations would be made for parking by St. Mary’s on Sundays.
The second proposal would include all of proposal one, but would call for the elimination of the right hand turn lane at Main Street, allowing the bike lane to travel all the way to the intersection.
Because drivers making right turns would now be in the lane with drivers crossing Main to Park Street and turning left, additional time would needed to be added to the light, Mr. Cote said.
Proposal two also includes a three-way stop sign at Judson Street.
Village Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said she was very interested in that idea. It would be effective and inexpensive to install, she said.
“It seems like that will be help children on the way to school,” Police Chief James R. Santimaw said.
The third proposal would include a two-way bike lane, or cycle track, on the west side of the street, with no buffer from parking, although Mr. Backus suggest collapsible plastic pylons could be installed to deter drivers from parking in the bike lane.
The third proposal presents a lot of issues, Mr. Backus said, including snow storage during the winter and driver education.
Despite the issues, cycle tracks are popular elsewhere.
“I was just recently up in Montreal and they have them all over the place,” he said.
None of the proposals include a net loss of parking, Mr. Backus said.
“This is a good start,” Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm said. “It gives us a lot to talk about.”
The group will continue to gather information and a survey is still available at Cantonny.gov for residents to answer.
Maps of the proposal will be made available at the village office, Mr. Proemm said. A presentation of the proposals will be made at a meeting of the full village board in September.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.