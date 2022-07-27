Boost for bikers, pedestrians

Village officials are looking into improving pedestrian and cyclist safety and access Wednesday on Court Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) presented three options to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and access on Court Street to members of the Village Board of Trustees on Thursday night. Eric Backus, Clarkson University professor of practice/director of the construction engineering management program, emphasized that the proposals were just ideas, that more study would be needed and that the group of students leading the project were still seeking input from the community.

Matthieu T. Cote, an intern working on the project, led the presentation, which consisted of first detailing some of the statistics he and other Clarkson students gathered over four days in June and July and then the three proposals.

