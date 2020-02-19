CANTON — Village trustees passed two local laws Tuesday evening, adjusting two sections of village tax code.
Following two public hearings, one regarding tax exemptions for improvements to one- and two-family dwellings and the other concerning senior citizen property tax exemptions, the board voted to increase the exemption cap for home improvements and to increase the cap for the senior citizen exemption to be in line with the town’s current code.
Currently detailed in chapter 289 of the village code, home improvement projects with a value of at least $3,000 are eligible for tax exemption, with a cap at $50,000.
State Real Property Tax Law has now increased the cap to $80,000, but adoption of the increase is left to municipalities.
“This proposal amends the local law that we have on the books now, to say that any increase in assessed valuation as a result of an improvement or alteration to one- and two-family dwellings — up to $80,000 — will be exempt from taxation on a sliding scale,” village Attorney Gerald Ducharme said, adding that the sliding scale reduces the amount of exemption over a period of eight years.
For the first year, the full assessed improvement value is exempt, then is reduced by 12.5% each year for the next seven years.
Last week following its own public hearing on the cap increase, town council voted to adopt the same local law, increasing the exemption cap from $50,000 to $80,000.
During the village’s public hearing, Mr. Ducharme emphasized that the exemption is not automatically given, as residents have to apply for an exemption through the assessor’s office with Canton Assessor Cindy Brand.
According to the code, improvements cannot involve “ordinary maintenance and repairs,” construction of or alteration to swimming pools or the relocating of a septic system to obtain other permits described in the village’s code.
The village’s exemption levels for senior citizen property begin at $11,700 or less and are capped at $19,200 in combined income of the property owners — an individual 65 years or older, or a “husband and wife,” one of whom is 65 years or older, though no provisions are outlined for siblings or same-sex couples owning property together.
The new law adjusts the minimum and cap to reflect the exemptions allowed by the town: village exemptions will now begin at $20,000 or less and be capped at $28,399, and can also be obtained by siblings.
The exemptions apply to real property situated within either the town or the village, with the percentage of exemption dependent on annual income. For incomes of $20,000 or less, for example, a 50% exemption is applied to the assessed value of the real property. The exemption percentages decrease as income increases, so for the $28,399 cap income, a 5% exemption is applied.
The new law will also reflect the village’s current tax filing date of March 1, since the date had been January 1 when the previous tax code was written.
Applications for senior citizen property tax exemption must also be filed with the assessor’s office.
