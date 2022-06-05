CANTON — A small and solemn crowd gathered Monday in Canton for a Memorial Day Remembrance.
On West Main Street, honor guards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1321 and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department formed up with a VFW firing party for a three-volley salute and the placing of a wreath in the Grasse River.
The party then moved across the village to Evergreen Cemetery where a Remembrance Ceremony was held at the grave of Don Gilson.
Mr. Gilson, a Canton native, was a United States Marine who servedin World War II. Mr. Gilson who died in 2011 was the owner of the Evergreens Bar and the Ideal Drive-in Theater.
Each year Post 1321 picks the grave site of a local veterans where the Memorial Day Remembrance will be held, according to Senior Vice Commander Randy Burke.
“We do it in memory of him (Mr. Gilson),” Commander Burke said “But also in honor of all veterans, deceased and living. “
