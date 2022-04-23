CANTON — The village and town boards will meet in joint session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building, 60 Main St.
The meeting will be held in person and broadcast on Zoom as view only. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the municipal website, www.cantonny.gov.
The boards have three items under old business on the meeting agenda.
There will be a broadband study presentation from John McAdoo of MC Fibers; a discussion of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program’s Grasse River Recreation Assessment and the state Consolidated Funding application; and a discussion on funding for a new municipal building.
Public comments may be submitted via email addressed to Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley at mashley@cantonny.gov or by regular mail addressed to Ms. Ashley at the municipal building. Comments need to be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday to be made part of the record.
