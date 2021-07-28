CANTON — The village Board of Trustees voted to pass a handful of resolutions, authorize appointments and accept project bids during its regular July meeting.
Trustees on July 21 unanimously passed the following resolutions:
The village is supporting two of the town’s grant applications through the Economic Development Office, for the state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and for the Local Government Efficiency Program.
The town of Canton is leading a coordinated effort with the towns of DeKalb and Oswegatchie and the villages of Richville, Rensselaer Falls and Heuvelton for an Oswegatchie River Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. Municipalities with approved LWRPs can then apply for grant funding to implement projects identified by the community-led plan.
The town is also applying for Local Government Efficiency Program funding to develop schematics for property on Stiles Avenue. The town and village are considering the site for consolidation of the town Highway Department and the village Department of Public Works, potentially for a shared sand and salt storage facility and fuel depot.
Trustees unanimously approved the following appointments:
Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh, a pre-med rising senior at St. Lawrence University, will join the Canton Fire Department.
Joshua Vine, of the Ogdensburg City Police Department, will join Canton Village Police as a patrol. The village, with a recommendation from the Public Safety Committee, decided in June to maintain a staff of six patrol officers after absorbing Canton Central School District’s school resource officer last year.
Mr. Vine’s hire brings the patrol roster to six, but the resignation of officer Lindsey Landphere, effective Aug. 4, will create a vacancy the village expects to fill. The village accepted the resignation of Ms. Landphere, who is transferring to the Watertown City Police Department.
Dan Dominy will join the volunteer Recreation Advisory Committee, which was formed in May as a result of a monthslong joint Reimagining Recreation initiative with the town. Mr. Dominy’s appointment brings the committee’s membership to nine.
Trustees unanimously approved the following bids:
LBS Ecological was selected for the creation of a Community Forest Management Plan to outline annual village tree maintenance practices, long-term protections and a response to potential emerald ash borer infestations. The plan is part of a $14,000 grant secured through the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The village Tree Committee received three bids and unanimously recommended LBS Ecological, a landscaping and ecological planning firm based in the Finger Lakes.
C.W. Augustine, DeKalb Junction, was awarded the contract for implementation of a New York Main Street Program grant for $2,900 per project included in the village’s program application, which focuses on renovations for mixed-use buildings. Project costs are 75% reimbursable by the grant, with 25% responsibility of a project’s property owner.
The village’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, a change from its normal Wednesday spot. Canton meetings are being held in person at the municipal building, 60 Main St., and streamed live on Zoom. Zoom links and agendas are posted to cantonny.gov.
