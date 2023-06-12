Canton Village Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting

CANTON — Recently the Canton Village Mayor Mike Dalton and Village Board proclaimed Arbor Day Recognition. Since school children have been a very important component of the tree plantings across the United States an autumn blaze maple was donated and planted by the village on the Canton Central School Campus by the Green Team Middle School Club. This was in partnership with the Canton Village Tree Committee.
Canton Central Green Team is a club with about 100 students in grades 5-7. They are dedicated to educating themselves and others about ways to connect with nature and foster a healthy environment, locally and globally. They have weekly lunch meetings and after-school activities, where they learn from guest speakers, take field trips, and participate in community service projects, like this tree planting experience.
Green Team, in partnership with FFA and other school and community supporters, is actively planning for a new garden space, that will serve the school and community, including providing fresh produce to the school lunch program. They are seeking support in the form of labor, materials, and funding. Please contact Green Team Co-Advisors Kimberly Newman or Megan Smith if interested in supporting the school garden project.
The support of the Canton Village in this and past plantings is appreciated by all who enjoy the greenery and fall color of trees as they help to make village life more enjoyable and pleasant.
From left to right, front to back:
Claire Thomas, Joey Gainey, Gabby Pecola, Megan Smith, Freyja Fargo, Ileia Plamer, Elizabeth Kroeger, Zoey Olesker-Norminton, Franny Frank, Grace Dana, Ian Barr, Lance Rudiger, Mayor Mike Dalton, Gwen LaPierre, Spicy Icy, Rosalie Dekay
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.