Canton Village Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting

CANTON — Recently the Canton Village Mayor Mike Dalton and Village Board proclaimed Arbor Day Recognition. Since school children have been a very important component of the tree plantings across the United States an autumn blaze maple was donated and planted by the village on the Canton Central School Campus by the Green Team Middle School Club. This was in partnership with the Canton Village Tree Committee.
Canton Central Green Team is a club with about 100 students in grades 5-7. They are dedicated to educating themselves and others about ways to connect with nature and foster a healthy environment, locally and globally. They have weekly lunch meetings and after-school activities, where they learn from guest speakers, take field trips, and participate in community service projects, like this tree planting experience.
