CANTON — Following a 10-minute public hearing over a Zoom Technologies video conference Monday night, the village board of trustees passed its $6.7 million budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year beginning June 1.
Village Clerk and Treasurer Sally Noble, working with Mayor Michael E. Dalton, village officials, department heads and the village’s contract agencies, presented the $6,676,342 draft budget to the board during a virtual workshop on April 13. The total budget is an increase of about $35,000 from last year, Ms. Noble said, “which is not a lot.”
“The entire budget, we’ll keep very close track of,” Mr. Dalton said. “It’s not like we don’t do that anyway, but this year is certainly unusual.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented budgeting challenges for municipalities across the state. Canton’s village board plans to operate with increased flexibility this year to “help Canton recover” from anticipated state and local economic impacts related to the novel coronavirus, Village Trustee Anna Sorensen said.
“We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to look like, much less a week from now, a month from now or on into the rest of this fiscal year,” Village Trustee Carol Pynchon said. “I’m satisfied that we have a budget to start with, and I anticipate a lot of times revisiting this, looking at it and figuring out where in fact we go, when the realities of running the village in the new, post-pandemic period hit us.”
Costs associated with payroll and benefits make up about 55% of the total budget. Quarterly utility bill rates are not expected to increase — though Ms. Noble said she will continue to monitor rates closely — and residents will see a decrease of 0.31% in the tax rate from last year.
Funding of capital equipment requests in the budget amounts to $534,509, up $14,757 from last year.
Capital equipment requests for the coming year totaled $635,419, but the village will be saving $100,910 by making three main cuts from the requests made by departments.
Village Police Chief James Santimaw typically requests capital equipment funding for an in-car video system for the police department each year, Ms. Noble said, as the department’s insurance asks him to request the system.
But the video system, as well as a 10-wheeler and skid steer — totaling about $70,000 and requested by the Department of Public Works — are items the respective department heads indicate they can “live without,” Ms. Noble said.
The full budget can be viewed on Canton’s municipal website.
