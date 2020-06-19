CANTON — It’s been 26 days since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, 26 days since he pleaded for breath.
And reverberating out from Minneapolis to other major cities and small communities alike, rallies for Black Lives continue to call for the beginning of the end to systemic racism, thousands collectively pleading for breath, too.
Black citizens, citizens of color and white allies have gathered in Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Canton, Massena, and in communities across the north country, convening in power, in solidarity and in vigil for Mr. Floyd, Riah Milton, Dominique Fells, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, Alton Sterling, Amadou Diallo, Philando Castile, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and more black lives lost.
Just before the close of its regular meeting Monday night, the four-member Canton village board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution in support of Black lives. Twelve miles northeast of Canton, a similar resolution was passed last week by Potsdam’s town council.
Canton’s resolution, posted to the municipal website Tuesday, is signed by Mayor Michael Dalton, Deputy Mayor and Trustee Carol Pynchon, and trustees Beth Larrabee, Klaus Proemm and Anna Sorensen.
Primarily written by Ms. Sorensen with input from Ms. Pynchon, Ms. Larrabee and Mr. Proemm, the resolution “condemns all acts of racism and discrimination against people of color and affirms that black lives do matter.” The document names Mr. Floyd’s death as a spark that ignited protests across the country, and recognizes that people of color “experience incidents of racism on an individual and systemic level” in Canton.
“The village of Canton board of trustees recognizes that it is the responsibility of all elected and appointed officials, municipal staff and law enforcement personnel, to commit to making the village of Canton a welcoming, inclusive and safe community in which people of all races and ethnicities can thrive,” the resolution reads in part.
During a brief discussion among the four trustees, Ms. Larrabee said she hopes the resolution is “an invitation to our community to have open, honest dialogue with one another.” Mr. Proemm and Ms. Pynchon agreed that passing the resolution is an important step for the municipality, and Ms. Sorensen said the village has a choice to engage in uncomfortable and painful conversations to make Canton a better, more welcoming place for all people, including people of color. Mr. Dalton did not comment on the resolution during the meeting.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘these are problems that happen elsewhere, we don’t have this problem here,’” Ms. Sorensen said. “I want to make it really clear that I do not think that a person is in danger of being killed by police on Main Street in Canton. But I do believe — because I have listened to black people and people of color in our community who have expressed the ways they do experience racism and discrimination — I do believe that happens and that is their experience. I also very much believe that the people of Canton are good people who want to create a community, that just as the resolution says, is one where everybody can thrive.”
Acknowledging the position of the all-white board serving a predominately white community — the U.S. Census Bureau reports 87% of the village’s 6,500 people are white — Ms. Pynchon said the resolution represents the board’s commitment to “doing the hard work of facing the realities of individual and systemic racism.”
Following passage of the resolution, during the final public comment period of Monday’s meeting, longtime Canton resident and Canton Central school board member Eileen Raymond delivered a message to the board, expressing appreciation for the move.
“These are devastatingly troubled times in our country, with multiple attacks by police and vigilantes on unarmed black Americans, each one piling horror on horror,” Ms. Raymond said. “And they don’t seem to stop.”
Now, particularly with the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative signed into law Friday, communities must hold “intensive community dialogue” about what works, and for whom, Ms. Raymond said.
“As I see it, the issues are not solely at the police station or any police station,” she said. “More importantly, they are about the mix, functionality and integration of all of our protective and social services.”
The conversation over the next nine months, she said, will be based on imagining “a different and even better Canton, a different St. Lawrence County,” potentially leveraging funding and resources in new ways in that redefining process.
The village’s $6.7 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year designates $1,045,747 for the Canton Police Department, which represents 15.7% of the village’s total budget and a $21,664 increase in police funding from 2019-20.
“What might be different if we were to shift some resources and energy away from enforcement and containment to providing supports designed to address the social problems at their sources? If we were to shift funding to help prevent problems that too often result in the negative effects of policing?” Ms. Raymond asked the village board.
What would be different, she asked, if police recruitment more explicitly focused on de-escalation, rather than first initiating arrests, “or as we have seen too often,” initiating lethal force?
