CANTON — A public hearing held to receive comment on the 2022-23 village spending plan closed after 15 minutes Monday night with no member of the public in attendance and no comments received.
At a regular meeting held immediately after the public hearing, trustees unanimously approved the nearly $7 million spending plan.
“This is a good budget,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “A lot of hard work went into this.”
The plan calls for a tax levy increase of 1.99%, which Mr. Dalton said is just under the mandated 2% tax cap.
The tax rate will increase 6.7 cents, Mr. Dalton said.
Property owners will be paying $10.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is up from $10.43 per $1,000 last year.
Water and sewer rates will be increasing by 2% as well, Mr. Dalton said.
Water and sewer rates have not been raised since 2019, and the village is going to be faced with some big costs to maintain and update the systems soon, Mr. Dalton said.
Raising rates now, he said, will allow the village to bank some money in those funds for when the time comes to make upgrades.
The budget process started in January. There were two public hearings held and trustees had two open workshops to hone the budget as the deadline to approve the plan approached.
The budget needed to be approved by May 1, Mr. Dalton said.
The budget can be viewed online at www.cantonny.gov.
Also Monday, trustees heard from Partridge Run Golf Course Director Kevin R. Maginn.
Despite less than ideal weather in April, Mr. Maginn said he is optimistic about the coming season.
Even with an increase in green fees, Mr. Maginn said it appears that the course will have more members than last year.
The price increase has not had any impact, he said.
“I have had one complaint,” he said. “People realize it’s still a pretty good deal.
