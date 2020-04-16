CANTON — With the May 1 deadline for passing the village’s 2020-2021 budget approaching, the Canton village board is preparing to host a public hearing for its tentative $6.7 million budget.
“As time progresses and issues with COVID-19 change and issues with sales tax change, this budget may change,” Village Clerk and Treasurer Sally Noble said during a virtual budget work session this week. “At this point in time, this is the best we have with the information we have.”
Ms. Noble, working with village officials, department heads and the village’s contract agencies, presented the $6,676,342 draft budget to the village board on Aril 13. The total budget is an increase of about $35,000 from last year, Ms. Noble said.
If no adjustments are made to the tentative budget presented, it will be presented as village’s preliminary budget at a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27.
“Once this is passed, Sally (Noble) and I are going to keep a very tight reign on expense, especially on the capital side,” Mr. Dalton said, adding that departments will have to request permission to make capital equipment purchases.
Funding of capital equipment requests in the draft budget amounts to $534,509, up $14,757 from last year.
Capital equipment requests for the coming year totaled $635,419, but the village will be saving $100,910 by making three main cuts from the requests received from departments.
Village Police Chief James Santimaw typically requests capital equipment funding for an in-car video system for the police department each year, Ms. Noble said, as the department’s insurance asks him to request the system.
But the video system, as well as a 10-wheeler and skid steer — totaling about $70,000 and requested by the Department of Public Works — are items the respective department heads indicate they can “live without,” Ms. Noble said.
Costs associated with payroll and benefits make up 55% of the total draft budget, which also calculates no anticipated increase in quarterly utility bill rates and a decrease of 0.31% in the tax rate from last year.
“At this point in time, we’re not recommending any increases in water and sewer rates,” Ms. Noble said, though she stressed she’ll continue to monitor the rates closely.
“There’s no wiggle room in this budget,” she said.
Comments on the draft budget, which is posted on the municipal website, can be made during the virtual public hearing over Zoom Technologies. Instructions for joining the meeting are also posted online.
Comments submitted by email to Mr. Dalton, at mdalton@cantonny.gov, or by mail to 60 Main St., addressed to Mayor Michael Dalton, should be received by 4 p.m. April 27.
