CANTON — Drivers with electric vehicles soon will have two charging stations in the downtown area, including the only quick-charging station between Watertown and Plattsburgh, according to a village trustee.
At the July 30 meeting, the village board approved hiring Apex Electric to install two electric charging stations in the municipal parking lot behind Main Street, on the east side of Hodskin Street. The equipment is manufactured by ChargePoint, Campbell, Calif. It’s expected to be installed by October.
Village Trustee Klaus Proemm, who spearheaded the project, said there will be a slow-charging station that requires four to six hours to charge a vehicle and a fast-charger that finishes in 45 minutes to an hour.
The majority of the project will be funded through two sources: a $30,000 rebate from National Grid and an $8,000 grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.
The village will end up paying roughly $300, he said.
“It seems to me pretty reasonable, that we’re getting two chargers basically free with a maintenance agreement,” Mr. Proemm said.
Both SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University have electric charging stations. There are also two behind Best Western University Inn.
Mr. Proemm said those are all slow-charging stations.
Having a fast-charging station will be beneficial for people who are traveling through Canton and don’t want to wait several hours, he said. “In 45 minutes you could charge a car enough to get to Syracuse,” Mr. Proemm said.
The municipal charging stations should encourage more people to purchase electric vehicles and help reduce fossil fuel use, he said. He said it may also bring customers to some downtown businesses who have some time to spend while they’re waiting for their vehicles to recharge.
“It will be good for local restaurants. Local businesses will benefit,” Mr. Proemm said.
The village of Massena installed an electric vehicle charging station in a municipal parking lot across the street from the fire station on Andrews Street.
According to the federal Department of Energy, it cost about half as much to fuel a vehicle with electricity compared to a similar vehicle that runs on gas. Also, electricity prices are more stable than gasoline prices.
Drivers insert payment cards into the charging station to purchase the electricity.
While they cost less to drive, electric vehicles generally cost more than similar gas-powered vehicles, according to the federal energy department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.