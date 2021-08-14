CANTON — The village Board of Trustees’ regular August meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a change from its normal Thursday spot.
The meeting will be held in person at the municipal building, 60 Main St., and streamed live on Zoom.
The town and village have reinstated a mask requirement for the municipal building amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Zoom link and meeting agenda are posted to cantonny.gov.
