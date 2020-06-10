CANTON — The village is seeking a superintendent of the Department of Public Works in anticipation of the retirement of Superintendent Brien Hallahan on July 31, 2020.
The DPW superintendent is responsible for supervising daily operations and maintenance of streets, sidewalks, storm water, water distribution and treatment, sewer collections and treatment, street lighting and associated personnel functions. This is a provisional appointment, and the successful applicant will need to take a civil service examination and score within the top three interested candidates to be permanently appointed. Minimum civil service qualifications are linked from the job description posted to the municipal website.
Cover letters and resumes can be submitted to Village Clerk Sally Noble, 60 Main St., Canton, 13617. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.