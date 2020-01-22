CANTON — Canton Village Police promoted a patrol officer to sergeant at the village’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening.
After more than 20 years of service to the village police department, Sgt. Andrew Dow has retired — his last day on the job was Monday. Ryan Cole was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant, with the village board unanimously supporting the public safety committee’s decision.
Sgt. Cole, originally from North Lawrence, passed his police sergeant exam last spring, and was sworn in by village clerk Sally Noble at the start of the meeting, his family in attendance.
“It felt good to get some positive reflection on my career here in Canton,” Sgt. Cole said Thursday following the board’s discussion of his contributions to the department. “Now I’m excited to help advance the department as a whole.”
Sgt. Cole has been with the department for about 5 1/2 years. He serves as the department’s firearms instructor and teaches courses at SUNY Canton’s police academy. Now as sergeant, he will supervise two patrol officers and the department’s dispatcher.
Village Trustee Beth Bullock Larrabee said she especially appreciates Sgt. Cole’s commitment to “lead by example,” which she said was evident throughout the sergeant interview process.
“I’m really excited for him to be a mentor and leader within the department,” Mrs. Larrabee said, citing Sgt. Cole’s work ethic as a strong qualification.
With experience as a narcotics investigator and as a member of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Sgt. Cole came “highly recommended,” according to Village Trustee Anna Sorensen.
“He brings a good perspective to policing in our community,” Ms. Sorensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.