CANTON — The village board discussed progress in the review of its zoning laws and code and introduced a new system of file sharing at its meeting Monday evening.
The review of the village’s zoning will continue over the next few months, as Monica Ryan, a planner with River Street Planning, Troy, and the village’s legal counsel Gerald Ducharme work to develop a draft based on issues already apparent in the current codes.
“Our code needs a lot of work, it’s been sort of cobbled together over many years,” said Village Trustee Carol Pynchon. “It’s not going to be editing and making changes, it’s really going to be a complete do-over, that’s how much work it needs.”
The process began with a zoning audit completed by Ms. Ryan, and now will move forward into the drafting and recommendation stages, which will involve continued collaboration with the Zoning Board of Appeals, Economic Development Office, Code Enforcement Office and village and town committees.
The board agreed to designate Ms. Pynchon as the point-person for village and town committees to communicate their zoning recommendations.
The zoning audit and review comes after the October adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs.
From the town and village joint Sustainability Committee’s perspective, Deputy Town Supervisor Bob Washo said sustainability subcommittees plan to submit recommendations reflective of climate resiliency.
“We have a unique opportunity right now with the Comprehensive Plan to create laws in Canton that support a more resilient and sustainable way to live,” Mr. Washo said at a Sustainability Committee meeting earlier this month.
Potential updates to code, he said, would better reflect and support “the new ideas and vision” of the Comprehensive Plan.
Following Mr. Washo’s communications and technology report to the town board at its meeting last week, Village Trustee Anna Sorensen delivered a similar report to the village, emphasizing the need to create a more organized and accessible file sharing space for village officials, as well as the public.
In the coming months, the village and town is expected to start using a shared Google Drive as its file sharing platform, “all in the name of making things efficient and more transparent,” Ms. Sorensen said.
The system would require department heads to convert any documents to PDF format — preventing unwarranted editing — and upload them to the Drive, with appropriate access given to other village and town officials.
In the future, the Drive would theoretically allow the public access to meeting packets with relevant reports and other public documents.
“Currently, there’s no way for someone to come and sit here and know what’s in these reports, even at the time that we are talking about them,” Ms. Sorensen said. “So one of the things we discussed would be proposing that when department heads give any kind of update, that they, in addition, give the major highlights of their report.”
The Drive, Ms. Pynchon said, has been created, appropriate access just needs to be set up and Canton officials briefed on how to upload files. The Drive is expected to be active early next year.
