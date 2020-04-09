CANTON — The Village Board will host a public budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday over Zoom Technologies.
Those interested in joining the Zoom meeting will be required to register in advance using the online registration link found at cantonny.gov.
Once registration is complete, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to join the meeting.
