Canton backs lower Route 11 speed

Cars speed out of Canton on Route 11 near the St. Lawrence Health medical campus Thursday. Village Trustees passed a resolution Wednesday supporting a speed limit reduction from 55 mph to 40 mph on this section of road. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village board voted unanimously for a change to the speed limit on East Main Street from just past University Plaza to the St. Lawrence Health medical campus.

“This is the same resolution we have done on a regular basis to try to reduce speed out Route 11 towards Potsdam past the hospital medical building,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “This time, the representatives in the state senate and the assembly both did all the paperwork ahead of time.”

