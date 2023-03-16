CANTON — The village board voted unanimously for a change to the speed limit on East Main Street from just past University Plaza to the St. Lawrence Health medical campus.
“This is the same resolution we have done on a regular basis to try to reduce speed out Route 11 towards Potsdam past the hospital medical building,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “This time, the representatives in the state senate and the assembly both did all the paperwork ahead of time.”
When a bill was introduced in the 2019-20 state legislative session by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, the Senate and Assembly versions of the Canton bill called for the speed limit reduction between the Save A Lot plaza and just north of the medical campus.
The 2019-20 Senate bill passed, but the measure stayed in the Assembly Transportation Committee.
The bill was reintroduced in 2021 without success.
“We’re going to try it again and see if the representatives have any better luck,” Mayor Dalton said. “They wanted to do it. They pushed us to do it. So, here’s where we’re at.”
The speed limit on most of Main Street is 30 mph. On East Main Street, east of the village center, it transitions for eastbound drivers to 40 mph near Romoda Drive and the entrance to St. Lawrence University.
Where the brief, 40-mph run transitions again, the road is still within the village limits.
The most apparent problem area along the mile between the 55-mph starting point and the village line is the entrance to the St. Lawrence Health campus, 6119 Route 11.
The $23 million medical campus opened in March 2017, further developing the village’s outskirts. But the facility’s entrance is not always easy — or safe — to navigate.
The southbound lane heading toward Canton has a wide shoulder drivers sometimes use to turn, technically unlawfully, into the long driveway.
Without using the shoulder, and without a turning lane, drivers alternatively slow from speeds of 55 mph or more to make the right-hand turn.
Continuing toward Canton just past the driveway, the road slopes down and sweeps a tight corner under the railroad bridge near Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales. Guard rails line some of the grassy embankments in the area.
Driving toward Potsdam, the shoulder is narrower off the northbound lane and is bounded by a guard rail. With no turning lane, those needing to turn left into the Medical Campus are most often forced to stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear or attempt to pass on the outside.
State Vehicle and Traffic Law grants local municipalities authority to set speed limits, though the Department of Transportation generally has oversight of roads and greater oversight in municipalities with less than 50,000 people. The DOT also has higher authority in special speed consideration cases involving bridges, parking areas and controlled-access state highways.
“We’ll keep doing it,” Mayor Dalton said after the vote. “One day it will happen.”
