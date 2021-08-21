CANTON — The village’s overhaul of its zoning code is taking another step forward.
For nearly two years, Canton officials have been working with Monica Ryan, principal planner for the Troy-based River Street Planning & Development, to review and rework town and village zoning codes. The process began after the October 2019 adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs.
The process for each municipality started with a zoning audit completed by Ms. Ryan, and has continued with a drafting stage involving the Zoning Board of Appeals, Economic Development Office, Code Enforcement Office, legal counsel and village and town committees.
During the regular August meeting of the village Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the working group expects to meet again next week to review its 181-page draft ahead of a public release.
The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has already looked at the work, though a more formal review will be scheduled, village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme said. Proposed code revisions will require a public hearing and a board vote to pass any changes into local law.
Citing Canton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative application as an example. Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said the zoning review and its outcomes will be especially useful for informing broader village funding opportunities. DRI application work is also continuing this month as the Sept. 15 deadline approaches.
