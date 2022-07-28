CANTON — A discussion about how to set up a committee to oversee the implementation of Canton’s comprehensive plan was held at the town and village’s quarterly joint meeting Wednesday night.
“In going over parts of the comp plan, the ED (economic development) committee observed that one of the goals and suggestions was that we have an oversight committee to be sure that we are keeping up what’s in there, that we are paying attention to what has been accomplished, what holes there are,” said Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon.
Ms. Pynchon said that the economic development committee determined that the function of oversight should not be solely a function of the ED.
“The comprehensive plan is, in fact, comprehensive. It impacts all departments, all aspects of both municipalities,” she said, adding that the village of Rensselaer Falls is part of the plan too.
The committee came to the conclusion that understanding and reviewing the comprehensive plan, which was approved in 2019, should be the responsibility of department heads so that they are aware of what is in the plan impacting their department, she said.
“The idea would be that at staff meetings and department head meetings you would keep up with it and pay attention to whether initiatives you’re doing, projects you’re doing, priorities you are following are in keeping with that,” Ms. Pynchon said.
If that were the case, Ms. Pynchon said, once a year it would be less onerous to pull it all together for a report that would identify accomplishments, parts of the plan that have become obsolete and any gaps that need to be addressed.
Ms. Pynchon said she talked with Jaclyn S. Hakes, director of planning services for M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, Clifton Park, who facilitated the production of the comprehensive plan, about who should be included in the committee and she suggested that the code office and planning board be included.
“The idea is that it would be a shared activity that we do an annual report that would be made for both boards,” Ms. Pynchon said. “The only other thing that came from this committee is that Rensselaer Falls is part of the comprehensive plan but not really participating with us cooperatively and collaboratively in any way.”
Town board member Robert T. Santamoor said that the oversight committee would be informational only.
“They would be basically providing information to everyone else,” he said. “They would meet only a couple of times a year. So whoever was on that committee shouldn’t think that they would spend hours and hours on this every month.”
Town board member Robert J. Washo suggested that the town and village clerks have a part in writing the annual report.
Town board member James T. Smith suggested that the comprehensive plan is important enough to be under the purview of a full-time department.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said perhaps Ms. Hakes could be tapped to help out with the proposed committee.
“I feel that departments are maxed out now, boards are maxed out now. Does it make sense to go back and maybe pay an hourly rate for to facilitate this process?” she asked.
“All this input is very helpful,” Ms. Pynchon said.
Any makeup of an oversight committee would need to include Rensselaer Falls, Mr. Washo said.
“We all signed on. We have a legal obligation on the comp plan to do a joint committee with the three of us. There is no wiggle room, period,” Mr. Washo said.
Ms. Pynchon said she would contact Ms. Hakes about what an hourly rate would be for help on the committee, and Mr. Santamoor said he would approach Rensselaer Falls about participating.
Mr. Washo suggested that the Rensselaer Falls board be invited to participate in the quarterly joint meetings.
“Make them tri-meetings,” he said.
