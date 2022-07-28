Canton weighs oversight of comp plan

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A discussion about how to set up a committee to oversee the implementation of Canton’s comprehensive plan was held at the town and village’s quarterly joint meeting Wednesday night.

“In going over parts of the comp plan, the ED (economic development) committee observed that one of the goals and suggestions was that we have an oversight committee to be sure that we are keeping up what’s in there, that we are paying attention to what has been accomplished, what holes there are,” said Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon.

