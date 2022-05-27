CANTON — A decision to consider resubmitting a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program application for Grasse River recreation hit a snag during a joint meeting of the Canton town and village boards Wednesday night.
At the previous joint meeting, in April, a decision was made to send the topic back to the recreation and economic development committees for reconsideration.
An application was made in 2021 through the state’s Consolidated Funding Application, but it was turned down.
Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriquez received feedback from the New York Department of State, which administers the program, on how to make a new application better.
The economic development committee met and decided to support a resubmission, but the recreation committee was not so eager.
“It is my understanding that the economic development committee supports resubmitting,” Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “The rec committee met and we had questions about the application and we left it that we don’t recommend it at this time, because of a lot of nuances in the application.”
Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon, a member of the economic development committee, pointed out that the nuances in the application that bothered the rec committee might not be in a new submission.
“I don’t know what nuance you are referring to,” Ms. Pynchon said. “The point is that’s last year’s application. We made it at a completely different time.”
Ms. Ashley said that while the application was for $81,000, it was not clear how that money would be delivered from the state and which entity — town or village — would administer it, which often requires up-front money that is later reimbursed and some sort of local match.
“We can’t recommend moving forward with this. There is still a lot of questions,” Ms. Ashley said.
Village Trustee Anna M. Sorensen, a member of the economic development committee, said she was not in favor of moving forward with last year’s application.
“I was, however, recommending that we go forward with an application, that would go at some of the same goals but we were not going to just resubmit that application,” she said.
“We have very clear indication that the public is supportive of improving recreation resources and we know that that’s important for economic development,” Ms. Pynchon said.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said one of his concerns was how the money would be handled and whether the municipalities have the capacity to handle it.
The goal of the application is to obtain a recreation assessment, Ms. Sorensen said.
“Do an inventory and assessment and see what we can do with our spaces,” she said.
Ms. Pynchon said resubmitting the application is part of the overall plan for the community.
“I think that not moving forward with some recreation plans would be a disservice to our community. I think it would be shortsighted and kick a can that we have kicked and kicked and kicked,” she said.
Ms. Ashley said before moving forward it would need to be determined which government would be responsible.
“Does the village have the cash flow?” she said. “We agreed last time that the town would, and we are at capacity.”
It was decided that the committees will get more clarity from Ms. Rodriquez before making a decision on resubmitting the application.
In the end, Ms. Ashley said the assessment seems unnecessary.
“I just don’t see where we need to pay somebody when we already know,” she said. “I really don’t. We already know.”
