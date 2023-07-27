CANTON — Members of the village and town boards discussed the future of the municipal building at a meeting Wednesday night.
In March, the boards got a look at a proposal to replace the building.
Ariel L. Snyder and Bryan T. Cowell, architects from BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, presented a $25 million plan.
“Well, $25 million is beyond what the village can do,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said Wednesday. “I am sure it is beyond what the town is willing to do. We have to look for a combination of some other things.”
Dalton said the old McDonald’s building, which the town and village purchased, will be torn down soon and the adjacent parking lot improved.
A request for proposals to raze the building was issued, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. They are due back Aug. 7
Dalton said he knew that at least two firms had been by to inspect the building.
“That will improve the parking situation while the building committee works on other configurations.”
Deputy Mayor Anna M. Sorensen said she was 100% in favor of the plan if there were some way to finance it.
“There is not a lot of funding for governmental organizations to build themselves a building, for really good reason,” she said, adding that every grant she has looked at explicitly precludes such use.
Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm and Town Councilman John S. Taillon suggested moving some departments to other buildings.
“Like we did with the historian,” Taillon said. The historian’s office moved in January from the second floor of the municipal building to 7 W. Main St.
“Maybe the answer would be to find alternate spots and lessen the cost of what a new building would be,” Proemm said. “There are options around the village.”
Village Trustee Barbara Beekman wondered if grant funding would be available for the court, which would be a significant contributor to the cost of the proposed building.
Dalton said that the architect designed the space for the court in the proposed building to meet mandates from the state for newly constructed courtrooms.
Town Councilman James T. Smith said the three issues that need to be addressed are parking, accessibility and space.
Removing the Mcdonald’s building will take care of the parking and moving departments will take care of the space issue, leaving just the accessibility issue to deal with.
Ashley said she had contacted state representatives to see if they could secure funding for the project.
The issue was referred to the building committee for further study.
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
