CANTON — There were no public comments at a public hearing on Thursday night about the 2023-24 Canton Central School budget.
Residents will vote on the proposed $37,160,000 spending plan from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 in the high school library.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — There were no public comments at a public hearing on Thursday night about the 2023-24 Canton Central School budget.
Residents will vote on the proposed $37,160,000 spending plan from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 in the high school library.
Voters will also be asked to approve a bond issuance to purchase three buses to be at most $502,000. The bond is eligible for 90% state aid.
The Canton Free Library will have a referendum on the ballot to seek an extra $17,017.
And three candidates are on the ballot to fill three expiring board of education terms.
On the ballot are Daniel Thomas, Catherine Devins and Esther Oey.
The terms that are expiring are held by Mr. Thomas, Catherine Martin and Arthur Quackenbush.
The proposed spending plan is an increase of $2,354,276 over the 2022-23 budget.
The tax levy is $11,098,667, an increase of 3.16% over last year, or $339,875. The tax cap for the school’s fiscal year is 3.16%.
Employee benefits have driven most of the increase, according to a presentation prepared for the board. A projected increase in health insurance costs of 20% is the central portion of that.
If approved, the library’s increase will bring its annual referendum to $420,009, Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen-Hastings said.
The increase is just about 4% over last year, Ms. Owen-Hastings said.
The referendum is the largest part of the library’s annual budget, which this year will be $541,589.
Should the school budget be defeated on May 16, the board of education has two options, Mr. Burke said.
The board can resubmit the budget to voters with or without changes or accept a contingency budget that would require the board to cut $176,500 from its plan.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.