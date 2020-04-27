CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Shauna M. Shoulette-Frisco, 26, of Canton, on a fourth-degree grand larceny charge and 11 counts of petit larceny in connection to a February complaint of a stolen debit card.
Deputies said they received a walk-in complaint on Feb. 6 regarding stolen debit card information, and following an investigation, Ms. Shoulette-Frisco is alleged to have stolen the card information of another person and made dozens of purchases over the course of December, January and February.
The total amount allegedly stolen was more than $1,000, deputies said.
Ms. Shoulette-Frisco was released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.