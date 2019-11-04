Canton woman charged with felony larceny

POTSDAM — State police on Oct. 27 charged Courtney A. Labar, 27, of 47 Law Lane, Canton, with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Troopers said following an investigation into an Oct. 27 reported larceny from a residence on Sylvan Falls Road in the town, Ms. Labar was fount to have stolen $1,142 in cash.
Ms. Labar was arraigned before Canton Town Justice Michael R. Morgan and was released under probation supervision of Probation.
