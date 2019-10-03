CANTON — A Canton woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court for admitting to stealing more than $50,000 from her handicapped daughter’s account and distributing it to family.
Peggy A. Lapoint, 58, of 37 Route 310, Apt. 104, was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison for her March 4 guilty plea to third-degree grand larceny.
Ms. Lapoint admitted that from January 2012 through June 2017 in St. Lawrence County, while acting as a trustee to her handicapped daughter, she stole more than $50,000 by writing checks out of her daughter’s account and gave the money to other family members.
According to the original state police arrest report, the charges stem from two separate incidents in Potsdam and Gouverneur with a total of about $330,000 stolen from her daughter’s trust accounts.
As part of the plea deal, a count of second-degree grand larceny is covered and she will have to pay $346,557.16 in restitution.
