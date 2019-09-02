PARISHVILLE — A Canton woman was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash near Parishville.
State police said Dawn Sanner, 43, was traveling on County Route 58 shortly before 6 p.m. when an oncoming vehicle driven by Lisa Steinfeld, 41, Parishville, veered into her lane and struck her vehicle head-on.
Ms. Sanner was pronounced dead at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ms. Steinfeld was also taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
A front seat passenger in Ms. Sanner’s vehicle, Thomas Sanner, 41, was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of unspecified injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but no tickets have been issued.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, Parishville Rescue Squad and fire departments from Colton, Pierrepont and Parishville.
