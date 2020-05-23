CANTON — The Canton Village Zoning Board of Appeals will host two virtual public hearings Tuesday.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the ZBA will be open to receive public comment about an application to use 30 Miner St. as an independent school. The usage of the property as an independent school has been denied by the Canton Code Enforcement Office, and the applicant is requesting the ZBA interpret the village code to allow for the use.
The ZBA then will receive public comment about a requested area variance for the construction of a new garage at 55 Judson St. The proposed new structure would exceed the required lot setbacks, and the applicant is requesting a variance to build 3 feet from the side lot line.
Both public hearings and the ZBA’s regular meeting after the hearings will be held over Zoom Technologies. Information about joining the Zoom meeting is posted to Canton’s municipal website.
Public comments can also be submitted via email to ZBA chair Conrad Stuntz at villagezba@cantonny.gov, or by regular mail addressed to Canton Village ZBA, 60 Main St., by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
