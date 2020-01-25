CANTON — The Village Board received a new draft of its zoning laws and code and held its first meeting after implementing a new digital file sharing system among village officials at its meeting Tuesday evening.
A joint effort between Monica Ryan, a planner with River Street Planning, Troy, and the village’s legal counsel Gerald Ducharme has been in the works since the fall.
The process began with a zoning audit completed by Ms. Ryan and has now moved forward into the drafting and recommendation stages, which has involved continued collaboration with the Zoning Board of Appeals, Economic Development Office, Code Enforcement Office and village and town committees.
Village and town officials reviewed a draft late last year, and the updated draft received this week reflects slight changes made from the previous review, Mr. Ducharme said. The new draft will be reviewed over the next few weeks.
Mr. Ducharme is scheduled to meet with Ms. Ryan on Feb. 13, the same day town council is scheduled to meet with her to discuss the draft and next steps, which will eventually require a public hearing of the zoning code and vote to pass any changes into local law.
The zoning audit and review comes after the October adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs.
In December, town council member Bob Washo and village trustee Anna Sorensen delivered communications and technology reports to their respective boards that introduced a new file sharing system. At the time, Ms. Sorensen emphasized the need to create a more organized and accessible file sharing space for village and town officials, as well as the public.
The village and town have now started to use a shared Google Drive as its file sharing platform, where department heads can post reports and other relevant documents prior to regular meetings.
“There’s still a little bit of a learning curve, but it’s up and running,” Mr. Washo said at the town’s January meeting, pointing to minor technology difficulties officials have experienced with uploading files.
The village board received a largely positive response from department heads this week, with many still adjusting to the new system but ultimately indicating the process as a more efficient one.
While the file sharing system is currently only accessible internally, the goal is to allow public access to meeting packets and reports in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.