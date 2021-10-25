CANTON — The Village Board of Trustees is entering the final stages of a sweeping revision of the village’s zoning laws.
“We had a rollout (of the plan) this month,” Mayor Michael Dalton said. “We had two public sessions to present the plan. There didn’t seem to be a huge interest.”
A couple of people did make some nice points during the Village’s open house presentations, Mr. Dalton said.
“It’s time to move forward,” Mr. Dalton said.
Trustees passed a resolution authorizing the law to go to Canton Village Planning Board and to the County Planning Office for review and approval.
The Board of Trustees also authorized itself as the lead agency for an environmental review, which is required by the State Environmental Quality Review Act.
Once the zoning proposal has been reviewed by each planning board, the village will schedule a public hearing and then vote on the final version of the laws.
Mr. Dalton estimated that the hearing and vote could take place at the Dec. 15 regular trustee meeting.
The zoning revision process began two years ago after the adoption of a Comprehensive Plan in October of 2019.
Canton’s Comprehensive Plan presents a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs, but doesn’t have the legal weight a zoning law does.
Monica Ryan, principal planner for River Street Planning & Development, Troy, led the effort.
“Zoning has the legal teeth that goes with the Comprehensive Plan, but they are very interrelated,” she said at the start of the process.
A municipality’s zoning code, Ms. Ryan said, is typically based on a comprehensive plan, and Canton’s zoning code was first adopted in 1997, when a decades-old comprehensive plan was in place. With little influence from the previous comprehensive plan, Canton’s 1997 zoning code and subsequent updates have not been directly tied to a comprehensive community vision, though the code was influenced by changing community needs and ideas.
In a second resolution the village board passed a change to the subdivision law so that it will refer subdivision requests to the Village Planning Board rather than the Board of Trustees.
Both resolutions passed unanimously.
