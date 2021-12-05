CANTON — During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence, Nov. 25 through Dec.10, the Zonta Club of Canton will join nearly 1,200 Zonta clubs in 67 countries for the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign.
Launched in 2012, the campaign is a global call for actions to end violence against women and girls in communities around the world.
Zonta International calls on parents, educators, administrators, law and policy makers to address prevention of violence against women through education and to facilitate effective mechanisms that will ensure eradication of violence against women by:
— supporting preventive programs promoting gender equal norms and violence-free environments, and programs that help men to change violent behavior.
— protecting women by providing One-Stop Centers with medical/legal/social help for victims; promoting short term shelters and long term affordable housing for women and children, and supporting vocational training for victims to become self-supporting.
— prosecuting the perpetrators through a) laws that clearly blame perpetrators, not victims; b) reporting systems and support to victims during legal processes; and c) training police and legal professionals to understand the issues.
Kat Manierre, Canton’s president said in a prepared statement, “Our club is dedicated to putting an end to all forms of gender-based violence, both in our own community and around the world. Margaret Mead reminds us to ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’ Our work and the support from community members like you, no matter how small, is making a big difference.”
