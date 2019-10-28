GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Oct. 21 charged Jillian R. Reff, 25, Cape Vincent, with fourth-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Police said at 3:55 p.m. at 471 E. Main St. in the village Ms. Reff was passed out at the wheel in the Peebles parking lot and was found to be in possession of approximately two grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine products, four hypodermic needles and four suboxone strips, which were prescribed to another person.
Ms. Reff was arraigned in Town Court by Justice Travis E. Dann and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted at the scene.
