POTSDAM — A car that had been dropped off to be serviced at Blevins Motors in Potsdam caught fire in the lot on Monday morning.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 6691 Route 56 dealership around 8:04 a.m. Fire officials say they arrived to find a burning 2020 Jeep Compass on the side of the building that houses the service garage.
Potsdam Second Assistant Fire Chief Dan L. McGregor said it was obvious that the vehicle had ignited due to a malfunction, so there was no need to bring in fire investigators.
“Two cars sitting next to it had very minimal damage. The trim melted,” Mr. McGregor said.
Potsdam Rescue also responded to the scene.
Firefighters said they were back in service less than an hour later.
