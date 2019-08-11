OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Police report that one man was killed and two injured in a car crash in the early morning hours of Aug. 11.
Police report that a four-door sedan and a pickup truck collided on Route 37 near the bridge approach road at about 2:38 a.m.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were seriously injured and air lifted the the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until next of kin are notified.
The cause of the crash is unknown. An investigation has been launched.
