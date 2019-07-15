Car crashes into vacant Ogdensburg home late Saturday night

OGDENSBURG – An Ogdensburg house was extensively damaged Saturday night when a car crashed into it.
According to Captain Christopher Fay of the Ogdensburg City Fire Department, the crash occurred when a woman was making a left hand turn from Pleasant Street onto Green Street at 11:43 p.m. Saturday.
The car’s throttle malfunctioned, Capt. Fay said, which stuck the pedal to the floor of the car.
The driver, whose identity has not been released, could not complete the turn and crashed into the corner of the house.
The house was vacant, and the driver was not injured.
The code office inspected the house because of the extent of the damage and could order its demolition.
