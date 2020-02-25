STAR LAKE — The St. Lawrence County Coroner’s Office has officially ruled the deaths of a Star Lake couple accidental and caused by carbon monoxide poisoning following autopsies Monday evening.
The bodies of Brian J. Merkley, 49, and Lisa M. LeRoux, 53, were found in their home, at 188 Benson Mines Golf Course Road, by state police and Star Lake Fire and Rescue Saturday afternoon after family members had not heard from the pair in a few days.
Funeral arrangements for both Mr. Merkley and Ms. LeRoux are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake.
