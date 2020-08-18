OGDENSBURG — IMKE, the cargo ship that ran aground nearly two weeks, officially departed from the Port of Ogdensburg on Tuesday morning.
According to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom, the ship departed with the help of two tugs at about 10:17 a.m. Tuesday. The tugs, Duga and Ocean Serge Genois, both flagged out of Canada, will be escorting IMKE down the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Port of Québec.
Mr. Folsom said the tugs are needed due to the extensive damage IMKE sustained when running aground. The damage has prohibited the ship to depart on its own.
IMKE, flagged out of Malta, ran aground on Saturday, Aug. 8, just off the port while trying to dock. Strong currents and precipitous depth changes makes Ogdensburg a difficult port to approach, Mr. Folsom said. The stern of the ship became lodged in the shallow area parallel to the dock.
It arrived carrying wind turbine blade for Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County.
