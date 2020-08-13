OGDENSBURG — Just being 7 p.m. Thursday, a second tug was called upon to help escort cargo ship IMKE out of the Port of Ogdensburg. The ship has been at the port for nearly a week.
IMKE, flagged out of Malta, ran aground Saturday just off the port. The ship arrived in Ogdensburg on Saturday carrying wind turbine blades for Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County.
The ship sat in the St. Lawrence Seaway for two days before a call for help was made. The ship was unable to make it to the port on its own, so a tug out of Montreal, Québec, by the name of Ocean Serge Genois was called upon on Sunday for assistance. Before the tug arrived, the ship was able to make it to the port on its own with the help of winches — hauling or lifting devices.
Strong currents and precipitous depth changes makes Ogdensburg a difficult port to approach, Mr. Folsom said. The stern of the ship became lodged in the shallow area parallel to the dock.
According to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom, the tug has been docked across the river in Johnstown, Ontario, waiting for IMKE. Because it’s a Canadian vessel, the tug is able to moor there, Mr. Folsom said in a Facebook message Thursday evening. The border between the United States and Canada remains closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The second tug is now needed due to the extensive damage IMKE sustained when running aground, he said. The damage has prohibited the ship to depart on its own.
As of 7 p.m., which tug will be coming is unknown. A crew will need to be secured before the tug sets off.
Mr. Folsom said he’s unsure if the tug will be departing from Montreal, Québec, or Hamilton, Ontario.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
