Carstens joins St. Lawrence Health Pain Management team

MASSENA — Board Certified physician Billy Carstens, DO, has joined the St. Lawrence Health Pain Management team. He has offices on the third floor at Massena Hospital, and on the main floor at Gouverneur Hospital.
Dr. Carstens is American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation certified.
He earned his medical degree and completed his internship at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, IL. He finished his residency at the Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc, Wheaton, IL.
Dr. Carstens is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Along with English, he is fluent in written and spoken Spanish.
Dr. Carstens first came to St. Lawrence Health in a locum capacity with Canton-Potsdam Hospital in 2021, and noted how much he enjoyed working here.
“I had the fortunate experience to fill in for a physician who was on leave at CPH and was so impressed with the care team and support staff that I leapt at the opportunity to join full-time.” he said.
“After working as a physician in rural setting in the southern tier of New York for over 20 years, I look forward to working in the north country, which I find is very similar to where I practiced previously,” Dr. Carstens said. “While I trained in the city of Chicago, I have gravitated toward smaller community hospitals. ”
Dr. Carstens specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of pain, which may involve medications and/or alternative forms of pain relief. He is an expert in diagnosing the specific cause of his patients’ pain and the underlying conditions that have lead up to the pain they are currently experiencing.
