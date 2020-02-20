CANTON — A Carthage man who has violated two separate orders of protection in the last two months was arrested last week in Jefferson County, and is now in the St. Lawrence County jail.
After a Waddington Town Court arrest warrant was issued, state police in Carthage arrested Enrique F. Cevallos, 43, around 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 14, at his Warner Drive residence on one count of second-degree criminal contempt in relation to a Jan. 9 order of protection violation in Waddington, and one count of second-degree criminal contempt in relation to a Feb. 8 violation, also in Waddington. Both second-degree charges are misdemeanors.
He was additionally picked up on a St. Lawrence County bench warrant for felony first-degree criminal contempt, stemming from a December grand jury indictment, troopers said.
Mr. Cevallos was taken to Waddington Town Court where he was arraigned on the two counts of second-degree criminal contempt by Town Justice Shannon Robinson. He was released under probation supervision for one count and issued an appearance ticket for the other count, both answerable to Waddington Town Court on March 18.
Justice Robinson issued an updated refrain from and stay away order of protection for one of the protected individuals.
Mr. Cevallos was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on a family court sentence on Feb. 14, and is awaiting a county court appearance on the warrant for first-degree criminal contempt. The district attorney’s office said Mr. Cevallos will likely be scheduled to appear in county court next week.
Around 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 9, Mr. Cevallos is alleged to have violated a temporary order of protection issued on July 25 in St. Lawrence County Family Court, by sending electronic messages to the protected parties on the order.
Around 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 8, Mr. Cevallos is alleged to have violated another temporary order of protection, issued on Feb. 4, also in family court, by sending mail to a protected person.
The indictment for the pending first-degree criminal contempt charge in county criminal court also charges Mr. Cevallos with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment, which was handed up in county court on Dec. 19, alleges Mr. Cevallos violated an order of protection by striking, shoving and kicking the protected person on July 13 in the town of Parishville. It also alleges he knowingly endangered an 11-year-old that day.
In relation to these orders of protection violations, there are seven total protected parties involved, according to state police.
