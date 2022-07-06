PITCAIRN — Mason Reisinger of Carthage has entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced Wednesday.
Reisinger was involved in a crash that killed one person and left three others, including Reisinger, with injuries on Route 3 on Oct. 3, 2020.
Reisinger is facing a maximum sentence of five years with the New York State Department of Corrections for the assault charge and four years for the vehicular manslaughter charge, which will run simultaneously.
