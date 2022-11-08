Francis J. Carvel, left, watches as results come in during Tuesday’s election. Mr. Carvel, who currently serves as a Massena village trustee, will be taking a seat on the Massena Town Board at the start of the new year. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A current village trustee will be taking a seat on the Massena Town Board following his win Tuesday night.

Democrat Francis J. Carvel will fill a one-year unexpired term for a seat currently held by Thomas C. Miller, who did not seek another term.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.