MASSENA — A current village trustee will be taking a seat on the Massena Town Board following his win Tuesday night.
Democrat Francis J. Carvel will fill a one-year unexpired term for a seat currently held by Thomas C. Miller, who did not seek another term.
Unofficial results showed incumbent Republican Debra A. Willer with 1,548 votes, Mr. Carvel with 1,317 votes and newcomer John Roder, who ran as an independent, with 509 votes. Mrs. Willer will also fill a one-year unexpired term. She had been appointed to replace former Councilor Susan J. Bellor after Mrs. Bellor was elected town supervisor.
Mr. Carvel said switching boards should not be a difficult transition.
“Both boards pretty much face the same issues,” he said.
With 14 years on the village board, Mr. Carvel will bring experience to a relatively new town board. He retired from the village Department of Public Works prior to beginning his political career.
The current town board consists of Mrs. Bellor, Mrs. Willer, Mr. Miller, Deputy Supervisor Patrick Facteau and Councilor Adrian Taraska, who were all sworn in at the start of the year, although Mrs. Bellor had previous experience as a councilor following her election win in November 2019.
“The town board has newer members as far as time-wise goes in politics,” Mr. Carvel said.
He has two years remaining on his four-year village board term, and trustees will need to make an appointment to fill that vacancy.
In uncontested village board races, unofficial results showed incumbent Democrats Gregory Paquin with 1,812 votes for mayor, Christine M. Winston with 1,514 votes for trustee, Chad L. Simpson with 1,722 votes for a one-year unexpired trustee term, and newcomer Kenneth J. McGowan, also a Democrat, with 1,654 votes for trustee.
Mr. Simpson was appointed in December to fill out Mr. Paquin’s term as trustee after he was elected mayor, and Mr. McGowan will replace Matthew J. LeBire, who did not seek another term.
