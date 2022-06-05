CANTON — On June 4, 1-3 p.m.,TAUNY will host a live-streamed screening of the documentary, followed by a Q&A with Bob and filmmaker Emma French, led by TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit. The event will also be the opening reception for an exhibit of Bob’s decoys in the upper level gallery of The TAUNY Center.
Adirondack artisan Bob Jones, Cranberry Lake, has been carving for more than 50 years and making decoys professionally for decades. At the end of 2021, Tom French, a contributor to the publication Adirondack Explorer, interviewed Bob and his wife, Linda and wrote this story about them. https://www.adirondackexplorer.org/stories/fish-decoy
Soon after, Tom and his daughter, Emma, returned to the Jones’ home and studio to record him at work and learn more about the processes that go into his decoy making. The resulting short documentary film, produced by Adirondack Explorer, gives a glimpse behind the scenes of Bob’s Cranberry Lake studio and shows the artistry that goes into carving and creating iconic wooden decoys.
The event will also be a good opportunity to learn about Adirondack Explorer and the people who make it happen. http://www.adirondackexplorer.org/ Live feed facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/thetaunycenter/live_videos/.
