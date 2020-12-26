Casella Donation

Casella Resource Solutions recently donated $1,000 to The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC’s annual appeal. Their donation will impact the lives of many people supported by The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence to achieve their goals. Contributions are now being accepted at thearcjslc.org. In the photo, Michelle Quinell-Gayle, Foundation Director receives the check from Bob Liggio, Casella’s Sales Representative. Submitted Photo
