POTSDAM — Quick action from a Casella Waste Systems driver got a family out of a house while their garage was on fire, and firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the home.
West Stockholm Fire Chief Tory J. Russell said they were dispatched at 12:34 a.m. to 802 Route 11B in Potsdam.
“The Casella driver did notify the people that were living there, tenants, the garage was on fire,” Mr. Russell said. “The driver also called 911.”
Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later and contained the fire to the garage, which is a total loss. A car inside the garage was also destroyed. The house sustained minimal damage with some of the vinyl siding melted from the heat, the fire chief said.
Mr. Russell said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. They were assisted on scene by fire departments from Potsdam and Parishville, with Brasher-Winthrop on standby at the West Stockholm fire station. Potsdam Rescue also responded to the scene.
An email from Jeff Lund, Casella’s director of communications, identified the driver who alerted the family as Tom Upton.
Mr. Russell said if not for Mr. Upton’s actions, the fire “could’ve been a lot worse.”
“Big time, especially that time of night,” Mr. Russell said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.