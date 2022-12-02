POTSDAM — Casella Waste Systems is proposing to eliminate the orange bags for garbage pickup in the village.
In an email to village officials and news outlets, Trustee Monique Tirion said she expects the proposal to come up for discussion, and possibly a vote, at Monday night’s village board meeting.
The contract, if ratified, would be through 2030.
“Casella would like to propose a 5-year extension to our existing contract that was effective June 1, 2021 and scheduled to expire on May 31, 2026. During this discussion, it was agreed that moving away from the bags to a flat monthly billing would be advantageous for all parties,” Casella Division Manager Matthew B. Rose wrote in a letter to village officials outlining the new proposal. “Therefore, and if approved by the Board, Casella proposes to eliminate the bag sales and replace with a flat monthly rate per residence effective June 1, 2023. This date will align with the Village’s fiscal year and allow for adequate notification to the Village residents and provide ample time to deplete their current inventory of bags.”
Under the assumption that a residence disposes of eight bags per month at $1.95 per bag, Casella says a residence would be charged $26.14 per month under the new deal, down from the current $27.72 per month under the orange bag system. Under a heading labeled “challenges,” the letter from Mr. Rose suggests creating a system for residents to return unused bags, and a plan to sell unused, partial sleeves or individual orange bags. It also calls for notifying the public in a timely manner “to allow for a smooth transition and without excessive amounts of unused bags in circulation.”
Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler says the idea is in the “early, early stages” and the board will not vote on it on Monday night.
“It’s early on. We just got the first proposal. It’s something we need to discuss as a board, mull it over, come up with counter-proposals,” the mayor said Tuesday afternoon.
Mr. Tischler added that the village is “trying to figure out a formula, solution” to the eight-bags-per-month assumption in Casella’s offer.
“We’re looking at all different options,” he said.
In the email Ms. Tirion sent to village officials and news outlets earlier this week, she outlined several concerns and urged residents to attend the Monday evening meeting and voice their opinions. It will be at 6 p.m. in the board of the Civic Center, 2 Park St.
“This contract represents a significant departure from our current contract, more than doubling the cost for residential customers like myself who use at most (two bags per month), in order to resolve Casella’s problems locating orange bags and policing their use. Residents are asked to yield the total cost of the purported (eight bags per month) transition, with Casella not absorbing any loss,” her email says. “In fact, the trash-bags fees that currently do not go to Casella … will now also go to them.”
“(W)hat cost does this cover for them … why should customers not benefit at least partly from this transition, and the ‘average sales of bags’ fraction not be computed based on four bags/month, to cost share the savings equally (between) Casella and customers?”
“And what is the advantage of extending the contract from 2026 to 2030 at this point? Finally, I worry that once again the landlord class will be required to absorb a heavy loss … with trash billing doubling even when units are empty,” her email says.
