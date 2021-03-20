PAUL SMITHS — Casella Waste Systems announced Thursday a $100,000 gift to Paul Smith’s College, its Center for Sustainability and athletic programs.
Casella representatives joined a dozen Paul Smith’s students and staff for a lunch and press conference to discuss their overlapping missions. Bill Meyers, market area manager for Casella, characterized the fit as a natural one.
“When I think of this partnership, I’m hard pressed to find two organizations more parallel in their missions, especially when it comes to sustainability,” Meyers said. “Sustainability of our environment, higher education, and investing in student athletes. It’s been incredibly important to see all of those in action.”
Liza Casella, director for solutions development and coordination, echoed the sentiment.
“You can feel the excitement and the energy around our shared mission, sustainability, and making a difference.” Casella said. “This partnership is going to bring wonderful experiences for both our organizations, and I look forward to being a part of it. We have an awesome opportunity to make an impact on the future.”
Paul Smith’s College Center for Sustainability fellows Seina Vegh and Ariah Mitchell, aspiring professional timber athlete Katie Snyder, and Nordic ski team member Aidan Ripp shared with guests their experiences as sustainability leaders on campus and student athletes. Ripp, a Nordic combined skier who competed in the Junior World Championships and trains between Paul Smith’s and Lake Placid, emphasized the importance of tackling climate change for his and future generations.
Casella, which provides sustainable waste and recycling services to over 150,000 customers across the northeast, is an industry leader in sustainability and carbon-cutting efforts and practices landfill gas and heat recovery, fleet efficient and alternative fuels, faculty energy efficiency and more.
At Paul Smith’s, the Center for Sustainability, its coordinator Kate Glenn, and student fellows carry out educational and practical efforts both on campus in surrounding communities, from waste minimization to renewable energy sourcing. The college also offers bachelor’s degrees in environmental studies and sustainability.
With both organizations so closely aligned, Steve Frederick, vice president of development and alumni relations at Paul Smith’s, thanked Casella for supporting the college’s mission and providing opportunities for students.
“It seemed to me that given Paul Smith’s focus on the environment and Casella’s mission to renew and sustain resources, we ought to be working together,” Frederick said.
