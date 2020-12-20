Casella Waste Systems supports Potsdam Holiday Fund

Skip Bisnett (left),Casella Waste Systems Inc. general manager, presents a donation to to Pam Yurgartis, president of the Potsdam Holiday Fund, which provides gifts, warm clothing and food to families with children and senior citizens in the Potsdam area who are in need of assistance during the holiday season. Donations to the program are always welcome and appreciated and may be sent to the Potsdam Holiday Fund at PO Box 827, Potsdam NY 13676. More information about the program is available at www.potsdamholidayfund.org. Submitted Photo

POTSDAM —

