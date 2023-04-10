21st District candidate Castelli not running again in 2024

Matt Castelli, at Lloyd’s of Lowville diner, while on the campaign trail for the 21st Congressional District in July. Watertown Daily Times

Matt Castelli, the Democratic challenger to Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, last year, will not run again in 2024.

“I poured my heart and soul into the 2022 campaign,” Castelli wrote in an email to county Democratic chairs in the 21st Congressional District on April 3. “And while this mission endures, it requires passing the baton to a candidate with fresh legs.”

