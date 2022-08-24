New York’s extended primary season ended Tuesday, taking Democrat Matt Castelli into the general election against Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District, and Rep. Claudia L. Tenney into the general against her Democratic challenger Steven W. Holden Sr.
In NY-21, Matt Castelli trounced his opponent with 80% of the vote to Matthew F. Putorti’s 18%. Mr. Castelli’s victory came early Tuesday night, with Mr. Putorti, a Whitehall native, conceding the victory in an emailed statement at 10:15 p.m.
In NY-24, Rep. Tenney finished with a much tighter, but still commanding lead against her opponents, Mario J. Fratto and George K. Phillips. Rep. Tenney received 53% of the vote, to Mr. Fratto’s 40% and 5% for Mr. Phillips, who did not run an active campaign.
In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Castelli said the high margin of his victory is a strong motivator for his campaign going into the general election against Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who was first elected to the seat 2014.
“I’ve heard from those independents and Republicans who wished that they could’ve participated and cast a vote yesterday. They’re going to have that opportunity to do so now in November,” he said.
Mr. Castelli will appear on the Democrat and Moderate lines in the November election, while Rep. Stefanik will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Sent almost immediately after the race was called for Mr. Castelli, Rep. Stefanik’s campaign released a statement “welcoming” him into the general election with a series of insults and references to what they have identified as his failings.
Referencing an unverified Daily Mail story released over the weekend, citing anonymous sources who claimed Mr. Castelli drank regularly on the job and frequently had sex with other staff in the chapel of a congressional building during his time with the National Security Council, the congresswoman’s chief adviser Alex DeGrasse said the campaign expects to easily defeat Mr. Castelli in November.
Mr. Castelli dismissed the claims and the Stefanik campaign’s message entirely.
“Whatever garbage and lies Elise Stefanik is going to throw at us, it’s not going to change the fact that she sold out her country to advance her career, and the voters had had enough of her not representing our future,” he said.
Mr. Castelli pointed to something that is often brought up about the congresswoman — that only two Stefanik-authored bills have passed as standalone legislation during her time in Congress since 2015, and those laws dealt with the minting of a coin and the renaming of a local post office.
“She can try to distract from her record of failure from the last eight years,” Mr. Castelli said. “We will always point this out; she’s only gotten two bills passed from sponsorship to passage, and we’re going to keep laser-focused on her record. This race is really going to be a referendum on her.”
Rep. Stefanik has gotten the language of many bills started or has cosponsored packages of legislation, a relatively common tactic used in Congress more and more as partisanship has stalled legislation.
Rep. Tenney’s team did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday, but issued a statement thanking NY-24 voters for supporting her, and attacking statewide Democrats, including Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
“Unlike authoritarians like Kathy Hochul, who believe only Democrats belong in our great state, our campaign is for every New Yorker who wants to end the disastrous one-party rule in Washington and Albany,” she said. “Our campaign is about supporting our nation’s veterans, the Second Amendment, law enforcement, America’s energy independence and a secure border.”
Spokespeople for Mr. Putorti did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. In a statement sent Tuesday night, Mr. Putorti said he now supports Mr. Castelli in the general election, and asked his supporters to do the same.
“While tonight did not go as planned, I am dedicated to New York 21,” he said. “It’s where I was born and where my family has lived for five generations. I remain committed to finding solutions to our problems and working with anyone dedicated to that mission.”
In an interview, Mr. Fratto said he had spoken with Rep. Tenney around 11:15 Tuesday night, when he began to see there was no path to victory for his campaign.
He thanked the 40% of NY-24 Republican voters who supported him, and while he wouldn’t rule out a future in politics, he said he’s looking forward to spending quiet time with his family.
“The day before the election, it was raining and I was unloading trucks by myself,” he said. “The day after, the sun is shining and I’m still unloading trucks by myself. This is the first time in seven months where I got up and didn’t have something to do with campaigning.”
Mr. Fratto took a majority of the vote in Wayne, Seneca and Ontario counties, close to his hometown of Geneva, which straddles the Seneca and Ontario county lines. He said he thinks he would have done better, and likely won, had he had more campaign funding and aired television advertisements.
Reflecting on the long race, which had him in a primary against four other Republicans and a different incumbent congressman at the start of 2021, before redistricting and political shuffling led him to a race against a congresswoman with the support of former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Fratto said he’s proud of the work he accomplished making the ballot at all.
“I mean, it was an uphill battle, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” he said.
Vote totals are incomplete, with NY-24’s Genesee County and NY-21’s Fulton County still showing no voting precincts counted on the state system on Wednesday afternoon. Final results will be certified by the state and local election boards likely within a week.
